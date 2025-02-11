Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and has also lost two of his Super Bowl appearances. He is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of this generation.

Former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman believes that Mahomes' legacy and reputation have taken a hit after the 2025 Super Bowl loss. On Monday's episode of his "Richard Sherman Podcast," he said it was the mistakes that Mahomes made that hurt his team.

Sherman added that the Chiefs QB's turnovers and inability to make anything happen offensively removed him in the GOAT conversation.

“This is a veteran," Sherman said. "A guy with 3 Super Bowls under his belt, multiple Super Bowl MVPs. This is 2024, not 2019. These mistakes are catastrophic. He owned it at the end of the game but that doesn’t change anything. It’s going to be very very difficult for him to ever recover from this when you talk about the GOAToconversation.

"It’s going to be tough for him to overcome Tom (Brady) beating him twice but it’s dang sure going to be tough when you got the crap beat out of you in the way he did. He played so terribly, especially in the first half. He got away with a lot of football 101 rules that he has been breaking for a long time that he wasn’t able to break in the Super Bowl.”

Sherman may be feeling that the constant debate of whether Mahomes is the next Tom Brady should no longer be a conversation after the 2025 Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes took responsibility for 2025 Super Bowl loss

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and was sacked six times in the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. Mahomes, who is known to make plays happen even when his pocket folds, was unable to get any advantage over the Eagles defense.

After the game, Mahomes took responsibility for the loss in a post on X. He wrote that he let his team and the fans down in Sunday's game. He vowed to continue to work hard to get better and ended his heartfelt post by saying that the Kansas City Chiefs "will be back."

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom. I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back,” Mahomes tweeted on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in Sunday's defeat.

