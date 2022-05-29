"Life is just so damn short" - Super Bowl Champ Odell Beckham Jr. shares heartfelt response to Texas massacre

Odell Beckham Jr. had two separate messages pertaining to the recent shooting by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. One was of unconditional love, and the other was about advocating for change.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj I don’t even have the words to describe what world we live in. It’s just a sad sad world. When willl this Shxt end? I don’t even have the words to describe what world we live in. It’s just a sad sad world. When willl this Shxt end?

OBJ's first message read:

"Give extra love to the ones we love today. Life's just so damn short! Prayers up for the families suffering in these times. Truly heartbreaking."

The free-agent wideout was far more confrontational in his second message advocating for gun law changes:

"Reading the details of what went on, just makes me sick to my stomach! How do we get things changed, how many voices have to be heard to get **** changed!"

NFL @NFL



shares a strong message in reaction to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. It's time for change. @obj shares a strong message in reaction to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. It's time for change.@obj shares a strong message in reaction to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/tKGvYjMc7L

Odell Beckham Jr. is still an NFL free agent

The Los Angeles Rams have gone in a direction that is different than many would have expected from the defending Super Bowl Champions. L.A. traded Robert Woods to accomodate the Allen Robinson contract, and Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned.

OBJ remaining on the free-agent market up to this point in the NFL offseason is a result of the ACL tear he suffered during Super Bowl LVI, but he could apparently have a surprising dark horse landing spot waiting for him in the AFC.

The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski listed Beckham as one of his 10 remaining free agents who may be of interest to GM Brandon Beane:

"Beckham likely won’t be able to play at the start of the 2022 season after he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl for the Rams. Still, adding him to the Bills’ roster, even if only for the second half of the regular season and playoffs, would be an absolute embarrassment of riches for a loaded Buffalo offense."

As Skurski notes, OBJ could follow the path of Von Miller this offseason:

"The Bills already lured Von Miller away from the Rams this offseason, and while it seems unlikely Beckham would leave Los Angeles, we said the same thing about Miller."

Beckham Jr. is no longer the star option he was for the New York Giants, but he should still be able to provide value for a contender in need of a steady pair of veteran hands. Alongside Stefon Diggs, OBJ could, once again, be a late-season addition to a championship contender.

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Bills sign Odell Beckham Jr.? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe