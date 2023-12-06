Super Bowl champion blames Aaron Rodgers for leaked Zach Wilson report

Zach Wilson is reportedly reluctant to start for the New York Jets again after getting benched multiple times in the last couple of seasons. The conversation surrounding the New York situation begs the question of how and why the information came to the forefront in the first place.

Some believe the Jets have problems at a foundational level, creating an environment for information leaks. Others have pointed the finger at Aaron Rodgers. Speaking on the Craig Carton Show, former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress explained why he sided with the latter take.

"I don't believe this is an organizational problem for the Jets," Burress said, "and I think it is Aaron Rodgers' problem. Because when he was in Green Bay, you had all the rumors about everything that was going on in a locker room. So how do those rumblings get outside? It had nothing to do with the organization."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He continued, naming Davante Adams:

"Go ask Davante Adams why he left, he never said anything. So where there's smoke, there's fire with this guy, Aaron Rodgers. But I don't think that's an organizational thing because, when I was in Pittsburgh, and when I was with the Giants, everything that was said in-house, stayed in the locker room."

However, Robert Saleh has denied the report. At the same time, Rodgers has denied anyone accusing him of being the source of the report.

Zach Wilson enters lame-duck stage of Jets career

Zach Wilson at New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

At the start of the 2022 season, there was hope that Zach Wilson could be the savior for the New York Jets. However, during the season, Wilson slowly lost the franchise, ushering it into a decision to make a move for Aaron Rodgers.

This year, Wilson was kept around over Joe Flacco with the apparent attempt to fix the quarterback via Rodgers' tutelage. Instead, Wilson got thrown into the fire early once again. The team is in a worse spot now than in 2022 at this time of year. The Jets got as high as 7-4 last year but were 7-6 by the end of Week 14.

New York has essentially flipped that record this year with 4-8. Despite signing Rodgers, the Jets are in a worse position in the season's final quarter. If the reports of Wilson's hesitation to start are true, the writing is on the wall for New York.

Could a miraculous December lift the spirits of stars Quinnen Williams and Garrett Wilson as they head into the offseason?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit The Craig Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.