Super Bowl champion claims Marvin Harrison Jr. screwed his teammates with Pro Day work out refusal

Marvin Harrison Jr. made the decision not to attend Ohio State's Pro Day, which removed him from another opportunity to work out for NFL teams.

Not all draft prospects attend their school's Pro Day, so it's not a shock that the wide receiver didn't, but that decision may have had untold consequences.

Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty believes Harrison Jr.'s decision didn't just affect him. In fact, he believes it might have messed things up for his college teammates as well.

The former New England Patriots standout said that Harrison Jr. liking posts on X and looking at posts about him going to the Los Angeles Chargers is "nonsense:"

"I think the worst part about him not working out at pro day was all the other prospects for Ohio State.

"As soon as a lot of these teams hear that Marvin Harrison Junior is not working out, you're not showing up to the pro day. So there's a lot of teammates and different guys who are banking on him working out to get more eyeballs on them."

If Harrison Jr. is working out, lots of teams will be in attendance. That allows his other, less heralded prospects to get a good look from teams that otherwise might skip out on the Pro Day.

Marvin Harrison Jr. draft projection

Where will Marvin Harrison Jr. go?

There's no scenario in the top five or six that's absolutely certain of where Marvin Harrison Jr. will fall.

It's reasonable to assume that Caleb Williams is going first to the Chicago Bears, and he will be followed by either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels to the Washington Commanders.

The New England Patriots also need a QB, but it may be difficult to pass up on one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all time. After that, it's anyone's guess. Every team could use him, so the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers or New York Giants could take him.

There are always surprises, so he could go earlier, and some teams may try to make a run on QBs, pushing Harrison even further down. Whichever team gets him will likely be thrilled that he was available.