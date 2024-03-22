Super Bowl or free agency: NFL analyst claims there are only two outcomes for Dak Prescott as Jerry Jones continues to drag out negotiations

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones were on the same team in 2023, but now sit on different sides of the negotiating table in early 2024. Prescott is in line to get his next deal, which most would estimate will run deep into the late 2020s. However, finding the perfect number for both sides might prove difficult.

Additionally, the clock is not Jones' ally if he aims to sign Prescott long-term. At least, that is what NFL analyst Dominique Foxworth claimed on Friday's edition of "Get Up." Foxworth said it would take a Super Bowl victory to get both sides to agree.

Anything short of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy won't be able to mend a bridge currently getting burned between the quarterback and his general manager, Foxworth said. Finally, the analyst stated that this offseason will define the Dallas Cowboys' future for the next "five to ten years."

In other words, Dak Prescott is reading into Jerry Jones' delay in signing him as an indication that the general manager doesn't really want him if he can't get near the Super Bowl.

The longer Jones waits, the more obvious the message will appear to Prescott. If no deal is reached this offseason, it is going to take a Super Bowl victory to repair the damage done.

Jerry Jones risks burning bridges with more than just Dak Prescott as wait continues

Dak Prescott isn't the only piece on the roster in need of attention.

Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer both are slated to be without a team after 2024. CeeDee Lamb also is slated to become a free agent in 2025. The longer that Jones waits to take care of business with his coaches and his quarterback, the more likely he is to ruffle their feathers.

Once the relationship takes that turn, fixing things with his quarterback, Dak Prescott, head coach Mike McCarthy, and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer could be difficult.

One could argue that there's already been damage done this offseason as the team made hardly any signings in free agency and no major purchases aside from Eric Kendricks.

While it is a bit farther off, there's a chance that Jones waiting on Dak Prescott, McCarthy, Zimmer and CeeDee Lamb could set the tone for Micah Parsons as well, long before the first offer is made.

If Jones is seen dragging his feet with the beating hearts of the offense and the coaching staff, it could be perceived that no one is safe.

How much longer will the Dallas Cowboys stars be forced to wait?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.