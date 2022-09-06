"Oh no, I'm sorry you don't get one, "No caption needed... #SpicyA**N**ga" - 50 Cent and The Game embroiled in online beef over Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl 56 halftime show last year was memorable for those who grew up on hip-hop and rap. It featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. However, one rapper has beef with 50 Cent over the halftime show, The Game. 50 Cent went after the former G-Unit musician following his Emmy win for his halftime show performance.

Following the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the halftime show, the "In Da Club" rapper went on his Instagram page and posted a photo of The Game with the caption "No caption needed," along with a couple of laughing emojis. Although 50 Cent deleted the post, someone shared it on Twitter:

DATruth @TheRealJMarshal @thegame 50 Cent with the post & delete! Not too fast fif, we know The Game got that Lifetime Ban at the Tycoon weekend events 🤣🤣🤣 @50cent 50 Cent with the post & delete! Not too fast fif, we know The Game got that Lifetime Ban at the Tycoon weekend events 🤣🤣🤣 @50cent @thegame https://t.co/GJHlTrCxI4

Apparently, The Game found out about the Instagram post. He shared an old picture of 50 Cent wearing an unbuttoned shirt and a loose tie with the caption: "No caption needed," along with three laughing emojis. The Game also added the hashtags #SpicyA**N**ga along with a chill pepper emoji. LIke 50 Cent, The Game removed his Instagram post as well.

In the end, 50 Cent had to get the last laugh. The rapper went onto his Instagram page and posted a GIF of himself laughing as he pulled away in a car with the caption:

"Oh no, 😕i’m sorry you don’t get one 🏆. Then the first week 18k, if you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL"

Why The Game is upset over the Super Bowl halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Game felt like he was deliberately blocked from performing at the halftime show. On an episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, he expressed his hurt about not being on the show:

"The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [halftime show] is because I’m not a safe artist... They went with the safe artists. The fucking Rams was in the Super Bowl, bro. L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call. I was hurt by that."

The theme was about celebrating West Coast hip-hip and rap music and the rapper is from Compton, California. Dr. Dre both produced and was on stage at the halftime show, winning an Emmy as well.

