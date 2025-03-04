“Super Bowl loss might have ramped it up” - Patrick Mahomes’ barber gets candid on Chiefs QB’s new haircut

Patrick Mahomes’ quest for a three-peat came crashing at the hands of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles last month. Hurt by the loss, Mahomes wanted to change things around, starting with his popular mohawk hairstyle.

Ad

Unfortunately, Mahomes lost his grandfather, Randy Martin, just five days after Super Bowl LIX. When Mahomes was spotted attending the funeral in Texas last month, he was seen with a new haircut, leading to speculations that the heart-breaking Super Bowl loss prompted the change.

When DeJuan Bonds, owner of Purple Label Barbershop in Overland Park, and Mahomes' trusted barber, was contacted by ‘Us magazine’ in February, he confirmed the reason behind Mahomes’ new look. Bonds stated,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There might be a little bit of truth to that. Most of it came from the fact that he’s always been wanting to do it. But the Super Bowl loss might have ramped it up by a couple of days or weeks, sure.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 29-year-old had donned the mohawk hairstyle for years, since his days at Texas Tech. Hence, Mahomes had been demanding a new look for a long time. However, Bonds, being superstitious, refused the quarterback’s request.

Ad

“We said we weren’t going to mess with past superstitions. He wasn’t trying to mess with it and cut his hair before the football season. It was one of those things he had been wanting to do for a while. But he wanted to wait until after the Super Bowl. He was like, ‘Hey, it’s time to give me a new look.’”

Ad

Patrick Mahomes and DeJuan Bonds collaborate on a new hairstyle

DeJuan Bonds, a veteran barber, has complete liberty from Patrick Mahomes. However, an emotional Mahomes came to Bonds on Feb 11 with specific instructions about his new look.

“The whole time that I’ve been cutting his hair, he just lets me do what I do. But when he asked for a change, he basically was like, ‘Just cut me all off.’”

Recognizing that Mahomes was driven by emotions, Bonds rejected the request and collaborated on a new look, modifying the Chiefs' quarterback's signature mohawk hairstyle. The mutual decision received mixed responses from fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.