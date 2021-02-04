Super Bowl LV: Chiefs at Buccaneers TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

For the first time ever, a team will get to play in its own stadium during the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return home to try and secure the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will be aiming to get his seventh championship, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hoping to secure back to back victories in the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs got off to a slow start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills, trailing 9-0 at the end of the first quarter. From the second quarter on however, the team kicked its offense into high gear, as the Bills could do nothing to stop the Mahomes-Travis Kelce connection. The Pro Bowl tight end had an incredible game, hauling in 13 catches and scoring 2 touchdowns on the way to another Kansas City trip to the Super Bowl.

In the NFC title game, it was the opposite narrative taking place for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started out very quickly on the road against the Green Bay Packers, and did just enough to hold on for the victory in the second half. Possibly the biggest play of the game occurred just before halftime, as the Buccaneers offense caught the Packers defense off guard. Brady found wide receiver Scotty Miller wide open from 40 yards away to steal the momentum right back from Green Bay, and team never looked back.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV Schedule

What Time is The Chiefs at Bucs on Sunday?

6:30 p.m EST on Sunday, February 7th.

What Channel Is The Chiefs at Bucs game on Sunday?

CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coverage Map

Super Bowl LV CBS Coverage

How To Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CBS All-Access

ESPN Deportes

FuboTV

SlingTV

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Even though we have seen lower scoring Super Bowls in the past with some of the league’s best quarterbacks, it’s hard not to envision a shootout between the new kid on the block in Patrick Mahomes, and the old sage Tom Brady. Their weapons are just too good, and despite what defensive coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Todd Bowles dial up, each should be able to make plays in what looks to be a highly entertaining Super Bowl.

In a game where both teams appear so evenly matched, it is often the smaller details that might make the difference. Kansas City suffered a tough injury blow in the AFC title game by losing LT Eric Fisher to a season ending Achilles injury. This might allow Tampa Bay and their blitz-heavy defense the opportunity they need to get to Mahomes a little more frequently than he’s used to. On the other side, the Bucs appear to be on track to get back WR Antonio Brown, which will give Brady yet another weapon to work with. Expect Tampa Bay to win in a dramatic, hotly contested affair, and for Brady to get his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Prediction: Bucs 30, Chiefs 27