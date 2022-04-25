Football signed by Super Bowl LVI halftime show performers could be claimed for $1,500: Report

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show performers signed a football which could be sold at auction for a price in the neighborhood of $1,500.

The football was signed by halftime show performers Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak after their unforgettable performances at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The artists put their signatures on the ball prior to the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, winning the Lombardi Trophy in February.

The signed football also has the Super Bowl LVI logo and other Wilson markings and comes with letters of authenticity.

Bidding for the football is set to close in May, leaving plenty of time to gather up the funds for this piece of football history.

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

At the halftime show, the hip-hop genre took center stage at the Super Bowl when legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige took to the stage for an outstanding halftime show at So-Fi Stadium.

The amazing, high-energy performance was a strong salute to hip-hop and its growth over the last three decades. The show focused on the legacy of Dr. Dre, a trailblazer of rap on the West Coast, whose enormous influence lent a hand to molding the careers of those he shared the stage with that evening.

This especially applies to his pupil, Eminem, and fellow hometown heroes, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. It was also a fitting ode to the city of Inglewood and the Los Angeles area.

During the performance of his hit song “Lose Yourself, Eminem took a knee on the stage.

Blige belted out her Dr. Dre-produced hit songs “No More Drama” and “Family Affair” in her own remarkable way.

Lamar made an appearance at the halftime show, performing just a portion of his song “m.A.A.d. city” and a slightly different version of his anthem, “Alright.”

