Super Bowl MVP Jerry Rice's son Brenden gives out confident message ahead of NFL Draft

Brenden Rice is not one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's still going to be drafted as a mid-round pick. If the surname rings a bell to you, don't worry, your reference is correct: he's the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, widely considered the greatest of all time in the position.

A week from the most important day of his life, Brenden joined Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams on YouTube. Asked about his father and whether there was any added pressure of being the son of such a legendary player, the USC prospect said that it was actually a helpful point:

It's really no challenge. People are gonna say, Oh, you feel the pressure but like pressure's a privilege, you have to be here and be in the moment and be thankful to have a last name such as Rice. Just somebody who was so positive to his community. He never really got in trouble. And he was always just praised and just promoted his work ethic and being humble, and all these little things that you really want to see in a role model.

Who's Jerry Rice?

He's the greatest receiver of all time, put simply. He spent the first 15 years of his career with the 49ers before moving on to Oakland to play four more seasons with the Raiders and getting to another Super Bowl with them. He's in the Hall of Fame and holds almost every possible record imaginable for a wide receiver.

The amount of individual accolades held by the former wide receiver is massive. He's only one of the few non-quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl MVP, winning three rings with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the NFL in receiving yards some incredible six times, while also having 13 Pro Bowl indications and 10 First-Team All-Pro indications.

A two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jerry now teaches his son in his footsteps and how to be a legend in the league. If you want to become a good wide receiver, is there a better teacher to be available at any time than Jerry Rice? Certainly not.

