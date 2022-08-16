Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib stood “just feet” away from his brother during fatal shooting at youth football game

On Monday, the brother of Super Bowl-winning cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in after fatally shooting a youth football coach. Police have reported that the suspect, Yaqub Talib, pulled out a gun and shot multiple times before fleeing the scene. The video below shows the incident, but viewer discretion is strongly advised.

An opposing coach said that the team was frustrated after losing the game, which led to the emotions boiling over and culminating in an altercation that left coach Mike Hickmon dead.

Now, a new report is stating that the former Pro Bowl cornerback himself was close by when the altercation occurred. According to TMZ Sports, the cornerback was just feet away from his brother when he fired the fatal shots.

Chance Goff @Chanceg88 Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins 🏾 🏾 🏾 This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/XGU4nk674Z Coach mike Hickman played in the NFL for 8 years. Yaqub talib, bro of nfl vet Aqib Talib shot & killed mike after a fight broke out over a youth football game. I love sports much as the next person but fighting over a youth game is never ok!! So sad Prayers for family!! twitter.com/KendrickPerkin… Coach mike Hickman played in the NFL for 8 years. Yaqub talib, bro of nfl vet Aqib Talib shot & killed mike after a fight broke out over a youth football game. I love sports much as the next person but fighting over a youth game is never ok!! So sad Prayers for family!! twitter.com/KendrickPerkin…

In a statement, Talib's lawyers said:

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

TMZ Sports said the retired NFL star left with his brother following the shooting:

"In the moments immediately following the shooting, 36-year-old Aqib appears to make a beeline for the shooter—allegedly his 39-year-old brother—before both men seemingly turn to leave the field."

Talib turned himself in, and it doesn't look like his ex-NFL brother will face any punishment as he was not involved in the violence.

NFL star Aqib Talib's incredible career

For a long time, Aqib Talib was one of the top corners in the NFL. He played from 2008 to 2019 and terrorized opposing wide receivers (Michael Crabtree in particular) for four quarters at a time.

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro once. He won the Super Bowl in 2015 with the Denver Broncos. He spent a total of four seasons with the Broncos, five with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and two with the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots each.

His best season came in 2016 when he was named a Pro Bowler and received his only All-Pro nod despite not playing in three games.

The corner only recorded four interceptions that season, but opposing quarterbacks were terrified of testing him, so they rarely threw to his side. He was one of the rare cornerbacks that shut down one side of the field.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports and ProFootballTalk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht