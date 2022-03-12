"Aaron Rodgers better make this work" - Super Bowl winner doesn't want to hear excuses from Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers' return to the Green Bay Packers sidesteps the entirety of last year's shenanigans. However, it also puts an added weight on his shoulders. One analyst is putting as much pressure as he can on the quarterback. Chris Canty, a Super Bowl winner in his own right, did all he could to heap on the pressure while speaking on Get Up!. Here's what he said:

"I'll say this, Aaron Rodgers better make this work. The excuses are done now. I mean, the organization has acquiesced to everything that he's wanted over the last calendar year. And he chose Green Bay this time around as opposed to all the other opportunities that were out there --Pittsburgh, Denver, Indianapolis, you name it, the other teams that he could have been traded to."

He continued, adding that the entire team is good enough right now to win a Super Bowl. That is, assuming Rodgers is good enough as well. Here are his exact words:

"He said that this front office is good enough. I thought, this roster is good enough. I trust them. This coaching staff is good enough. I trust them. Now it's up to Aaron Rodgers to deliver all of those excuses that people were trying to make for why Aaron Rodgers couldn't have postseason success. They're all gone. Now. He's got to get it done."

Aaron Rodgers' recent years, now including 2021

2017 and 2018 were tough years for the quarterback. Both seasons were cut short due to separate injuries. After returning in 2019 for his first full season since 2016, the quarterback had a fire lit under him.

In 2019, he threw for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. His team went 13-3, getting to the conference championship game. In 2020, he threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. Once again, his team went 13-3, reaching the NFC Championship game. In 2021, the quarterback threw for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. His team went 13-3 and lost in the divisional round.

If nothing else, the quarterback is consistent. Canty is asking him to rise above his very high floor and quite high ceiling. Otherwise, his legacy will be one in which he could get to the playoffs, but never elevate to be the very best. In Canty's mind, one Super Bowl for a player with the last three seasons that Rodgers has had is lacking. Of course, his 2010 Super Bowl win is ancient history now.

For the quarterback to make good on his unprecedented deal, Canty says the quarterback needs to win another Super Bowl. Put simply, since he's now had the chance to take his talents elsewhere to better rosters and declined the chance, he can either win a Super Bowl or admit that all he wanted was big money.

