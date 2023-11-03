The Buffalo Bills signed Leonard Fournette to their practice squad after losing Damien Harris to a neck injury. While he hasn’t been elevated to the active roster, Fournette can be a difference-maker for the Bills, especially when he unleashes his playoff form.

But while he has a chance to play for his third NFL team in seven seasons, the Super Bowl LV champion commented on Buffalo’s weather. It’s something he hasn’t experienced much during his pro football career because he played in Florida.

Leonard Fournette shares comical take on Buffalo, New York’s weather

Fournette signed with the Buffalo Bills on the final day of October 2023, right on time for the winter months when the weather gets colder. No wonder the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft tweeted:

“No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin a** out here lord…….”

Fournette hasn’t experienced this much cold weather for possibly his entire life. He was born and raised in New Orleans before playing for Louisiana State University. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates the average October temperature in The Big Easy from 17 to 27 degrees Celsius.

That’s nothing compared to Buffalo’s temperature, which ranges from seven to 15 degrees Celsius in the same month. Those numbers drop to three and nine degrees in November and negative three to two degrees in December. February is the coldest weather average in Buffalo, ranging from minus seven to zero degrees Celsius.

News 4 Buffalo responded to Fournette’s tweet with a seven-day weather forecast. While it does get a bit warmer in the area until Monday, the freezing weather is starting to set in.

Those numbers are nowhere near what Leonard Fournette has experienced in the NFL. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 to 2019 before suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022. Those are two of the three NFL teams based in Florida, a warm-weather state.

Leonard Fournette gets hot when involved on offense

It’s quite a mystery that Fournette was signed to an NFL team eight weeks into the 2023 season. After all, he finished the 2022 season with 668 rushing yards, 528 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. But he now has a chance to make an impact for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations if he makes the 53-man roster.

Bills fans are in for a treat if Leonard Fournette can revive his playoff form during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning 2020 season. In a four-game playoff stretch, he finished with 448 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown per game.

If activated for Week 9, Fournette gets a shot at competing against Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, and the Cincinnati Bengals.