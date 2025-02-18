Surprising NFC team emerging as "sleeper option" for Russell Wilson as 10x Pro Bowler hits free agency: Report

Russell Wilson is will be a free agent soon, so he has to carefully ponder his options for 2025 unless he decides to retire. And according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, a move to the NFC may beckon for the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback if a reunion with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas doesn't materialize.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Monday, the insider said:

"I'm told he still loves Pittsburgh, had a great experience there, that would be his priority... But Wilson himself should have options too. Talking to some ex-Seattle aides, they said Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have pieced it up, so maybe Las Vegas could shake out for him. I'm also told the Giants are considered a sleeper option."

The Giants are one of three teams said to be the most quarterback-needy ahead of the draft. Holding the third overall pick, they have been touted as ideal destinations for the likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II leaning towards keeping Russell Wilson over Justin Fields

According to a good number of reports, Russell Wilson is unlikely to remain a Pittsburgh Steeler after 2024's late collapse, with much of the coaching staff, especially offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, preferring Justin Fields and his youthful potential. But according to beat writer Mark Kaboly, owner Art Rooney II thinks the opposite.

Speaking to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi and Chris Mueller on Friday, he said:

"The people at the top of the organization that might make the ultimate decision are No. 3 (Wilson's jersey number) fans over No. 2 (Fields' jersey number) fans."

It was a more condensed version of what he said exactly a week ago:

"I heard that maybe Art is more in favor of Russ than maybe the rest... I don't think Art would say, 'We are taking Russ and forget about it,' but I think they made it crystal clear. They want to bring one of them back, and I think it's going to depend on which option they have."

Another person who has been said to favor Wilson is head coach Mike Tomlin, who controversially turned to him even after Fields went 4-2 to begin the season. NFL insider Jay Glazer even insinuated that Tomlin's decision had been one of a "lone ranger":

The 36-year-old Wilson set new career-lows in games played (11) and passing yards (2,482) for the Steelers last season. His 16 passing touchdowns were also tied for his lowest ever total.

