"Suspend him" "Security needs to be better": Calls mount by fans as Lamar Jackson dodges NFL fine after scuffle with Bills fan

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be punished for his altercation with a Buffalo Bills fan on Sunday. According to an ESPN report, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in a statement:

“The matter has been addressed by the club, and there is no further action from the league.”

Jackson’s altercation with the fan occurred on Sunday night during a touchdown celebration with his teammates. The quarterback had completed a 29-yard touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins towards the end of the third quarter.

Celebrating near the front row of the Highmark Stadium, a fan in a red Bills jersey hit Hopkins and Jackson on the helmet. Jackson responded immediately, pushing the fan, who then fell backwards.

The fan was subsequently escorted out of the stadium on Sunday night and handed an indefinite ban from NFL stadiums. However, fans have been sharing different reactions to the league’s decision to let Lamar Jackson off the hook without any punishment, especially on X.

Gatsby wrote:

“Suspend him.”

Gatsby @ZachGatsby @AdamSchefter Suspend him

Hazaifa Shafqat also wrote:

“Security needs to be better at games.”

Huzaifa Shafqat @HuzaifaJanjua11 @AdamSchefter Security needs to be better at games.

Scott commented:

“I believe that Lamar Jackson understands what he did wrong, and he should not be penalized by the NFL.”

The Thinker.Bera also commented:

“Wild how Lamar gets a pass, but if it was a lesser-known QB, the league would’ve thrown fines instantly. Star treatment is real in the NFL.”

PRISONER wrote:

“Glad to see it handled reasonably. No need to blow things out of proportion.”

BJIII commented:

” Addressed by the club,” as in they all had a good laugh about it, but told him to please not do it again 🤣”

Lamar Jackson apologizes to Bills fan

Lamar Jackson has issued an apology to the Bills fan he pushed during Sunday night’s game at Highmark Stadium. The quarterback tendered the apology at a media conference on

Wednesday. He said:

“Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself.”

Jackson’s altercation was not the only highlight of the night. His teammate, Derrick Henry, was also hit with a frozen water bottle after the incident involving him. Jackson condemned the act, saying:

“Stuff like that shouldn’t be happening. It’s not WWE. We’re playing football out here. So just keep it to football. I know guys are going to talk trash… keep it that way. But keep your hands and keep your objects to yourself.”

The Ravens are set to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 14.

