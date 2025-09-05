"Suspend that man": Stephen A. Smith flames Jalen Carter as Eagles DE spits on Dak Prescott and gets ejected before first snap of season opener 

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter found himself in the spotlight during their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. A few seconds before the first offensive play of the night, officials ejected him from the game.

The reason? Jalen Carter spat on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct that resulted in him being booted from the game. Analyst Stephen A.Smith was not impressed with the decision made by the Super Bowl LIX champion.

He criticized Carter on social media and flamed him for getting ejected before the game even started. He also called for harsher punishment for the defensive tackle.

"WTH did I just see? Jalen Carter - the Best Players on the @Eagles defense - just got thrown out the game before a freakin snap for SPITTING....SPITTIN on @dak. To hell with just an ejection. Suspend that man. How the HELL could you do something like that? inexcusable! Stupid!"

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith WTH did I just see? Jalen Carter — the Best Players on the @Eagles defense — just got thrown out the game before a freakin snap for SPITTING….SPITTING on @dak. To hell with just an ejection. Suspend that man. How in the HELL could you do something like that? Inexcusable! Stupid!

Apart from Carter's suspension, Nick Sirianni's team was also hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap. The Cowboys ended up taking an early lead in their first drive of the game after Javonte Williams scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.

The Eagles drafted Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has established himself as a key part of Sirianni's defense. In two seasons, he played in 32 regular-season games and tallied a total of 75 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits. Last year, the defensive tackle put up 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks to help the Eagles emerge as Super Bowl champions.

ESPN insider reacts to Jalen Carter's ejection during Eagles vs. Cowboys season opener

Apart from Stephen A.Smith, ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum also shared his thoughts on Carter's ejection from the game.

He shared a post on X/Twitter talking about the defensive tackle's talent while expressing his shock over what unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field:

"Jalen Carter is an elite difference making player, stunning that he's thrown out of the game before a play from scrimmage,"

Mike Tannenbaum @RealTannenbaum Jalen Carter is an elite difference making player, stunning that he’s thrown out of the game before a play from scrimmage.

Despite the Cowboys taking a 14-7 lead, the Eagles managed to tie the game with just a few minutes remaining before halftime. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown that has given his team a fighting chance on the gridiron.

Can the Philadelphia Eagles start off their 2025 campaign with a win against the Dallas Cowboys despite losing Jalen Carter?

