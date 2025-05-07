“Swallow some pride” - NFL analyst urges Cowboys GM Jerry Jones to fix Amari Cooper trade blunder with 2025 reunion

NFL analyst RJ Ochoa believes that wide receiver Amari Cooper returning to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason would be great for various reasons. While appearing on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams, Ochoa made clear that a reunion would not only improve the on field product in Dallas, but it would also show growth from the management team and front office.

"The name that everybody wants is Amari Cooper. And if they were to do it, it would not only be awesome from a football standpoint, but I think this has been kind of a remodel, sort of offseason from an image standpoint for the front office. And if they were to bring Amari back, it would really suggest that they're able to swallow some pride." Ochoa said on Tuesday.

Cooper spent four seasons of his National Football League career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he emerged as one of the most reliable and talented receivers in the entire league. However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent another three years, before finishing the 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills after a mid season trade.

Originally drafted by the Raiders organization No. 4 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Cooper has 711 receptions for 10,033 receiving yards and 64 receiving touchdowns in his accomplished career to this point. He is a five time Pro Bowler as well.

Does Amari Cooper help the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2025?

It is unclear whether Cooper would have a major positive impact on the Cowboys offensive unit should he reunite with the franchise this offseason. While he has proven to be consistent and a great fit with QB Dak Prescott, Cooper's play began to drastically decline in the latter portion of the 2024 campaign.

In eight regular season games with the Bills in 2024, Cooper only had 20 receptions for 297 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Furthermore, in three playoff games, Cooper had six receptions for 41 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns. As a result, it is unclear whether Cooper would be able to find the elite level of play he showed during his first time in Dallas should he return this year.

Only time will tell whether Cooper reunites with the Cowboys this offseason, however, it is evident that Ochoa thinks that this would be the right move for numerous different reasons.

