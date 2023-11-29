Anytime there is a glimpse or mention of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, fans get excited. The two haven't spent much time together the last few weeks due to their busy work schedules. However, that hasn't prevented them from still showing support for each other while thousands of miles apart.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce mentioned his brother's record-breaking performance on Sunday afternoon. He also mentioned that Taylor Swift liked the Kansas City Chiefs' post congratulating Kelce on recording 11,000 receiving yards.

Travis thanked Taylor Swift for the support of his accomplishment on Sunday, and while doing so, he called her 'Tay' which has now sent shockwaves through the fan base. Swifties are now swooning with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's nickname for the singer.

Jason Kelce even asked Travis if Swift was a big fan of tight ends. To which he answered with a coy response and said he would have to ask her. Some fans even made the assumption that she may have been in the background watching him record.

Below are some of the comments from fans about the revelation of Travis Kelce's nickname for Taylor Swift:

Is Taylor Swift visiting Travis Kelce in Kansas City?

Taylor Swift spent most of November in South America on the latest leg of her record-breaking "The Eras" tour. Swift made stops in Argentina and Brazil before wrapping up the tour in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening. That concluded her touring schedule for 2023 and she won't hit the stage again until February, when she heads to Tokyo, Japan.

When she took off on her plane early Monday morning, her destination was Kansas City, Missouri. Fans of the singer tracked the private plane's route after she left South America and tracked it to Kansas City where it landed before noon on Monday.

The singer, however, hasn't been spotted in Kansas City since her reported arrival. That's not uncommon, though, as it appears to be quite a tricky situation to go anywhere when she's the biggest pop star in the world.

Fans are now anticipating her appearance at Travis Kelce's next game, which will be in primetime on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.