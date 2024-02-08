“Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with Travis Kelce": Jason Kelce takes a lighthearted jab at Taylor Swift's fans

Travis Kelce has found a new fanbase in the Swifties this year. Dating Taylor Swift since 2023, Kelce is often in the spotlight alongside the Grammy winner. Not only do the Swifties support Swift, but also the man dating their icon.

However, during the recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce took a lighthearted jab at Taylor Swift's loyal fanbase.

As per the Philadelphia Eagles star, Swifties messed up their podcast's bracket competition for NFL teams.

“The Swifties have this unrealistic infatuation with the Chiefs and Travis Kelce and they are only voting based on their love for you now. Not on their love for the team name," Jason said. "So it wasn't a realistic representation."

Travis defended Swift's fans, stating that Jason is blaming everything on the Swifties when Chiefs Kingdom also listens to the show.

Jason added:

"The Swifties got very upset. They don't understand our politics. So they got really accusational of me manipulating votes. So they voted against me."

Still siding with the Swifties, Kelce mentioned that they seemed to know exactly what they were doing.

While there's no denying the Swifties' bias towards Travis Kelce, the fandom has continued to tune in to "New Heights" for weeks. This has boosted its ratings, helping it reach the No. 1 podcast spot.