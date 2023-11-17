Travis Kelce's fans named "thirstiest" in survey as Swifties continue to fawn over Taylor Swift's boyfriend

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a large fan base before he began dating Taylor Swift. Combine his fan base with the fandom of the "Swifties" and he is now one of the most talked about athletes in professional sports. His appearance also has fans talking about him more on social media.

According to BetKansas, Travis Kelce has the 'thirstiest' fans in the entire National Football League. The sports betting website combed social media and looked for professional athletes' names and keywords describing their appearance.

"Travis Kelce has been revealed to have the thirstiest fans in the NFL! With 37,350 thirst tweets about him in the last 12 months, it ranks him firmly #1!"

In the past 12 months, Travis Kelce has been the most searched-for NFL player in terms of fans looking for attractive players. BetKansas described its process:

"BetKansas used Linkfluence (a social listening tool) to scrape over 500,000 X (Twitter) posts. Scraping all X mentions of each athlete, we analyzed keywords associated with being ‘thirsty’ such as: “handsome,” “sexy,” “hottest” and more, which were being used to describe each sports star.

"These were then summed together to find out who had received the most thirst tweets over the last 12 months."

Travis Kelce called Taylor Swift's fanbase one of the 'strongest' he's ever seen

Travis Kelce quickly realized that when he began dating Taylor Swift the attention surrounding him was increasing. Paparazzi appeared and constant updates of what the Chiefs tight end was up to surfaced online. Not just that, "Swifties" have gravitated to becoming NFL fans and purchasing his jersey in record numbers.

Kelce recently appeared on Rob Riggles' podcast "Riggles Picks." Riggle said that he received a plethora of questions for Kelce from Taylor Swift's fans. He then held up the stack of questions to show Kelce the number of fans who had questions.

The Chiefs tight end was shocked and then praised "Swifties" for their fandom.

"Wow, really? That's a strong nation, by the way. That's one of the strongest I've ever ran into in my day."

Rob Riggle then joked that most of the questions for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revolved around his occupation. Swift's fans questioned what position he plays and what he does on the field, with the comedian joking that he wasn't going to ask those questions.