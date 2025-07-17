T.J. Watt's brother J.J. Watt drops 3-word message as Steelers agree $123,000,000 contract extension

T.J. Watt just broke the bank, and his brother J.J. Watt couldn’t be prouder. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker signed a three-year, $123 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

J.J., the former Texans defensive end, kept it short and sweet on X, posting on Thursday a three-word message on his brother's contract extension:

“Earned. Deserved. Incredible.”

This deal doesn’t just secure Watts’ future. It locks in one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers for the long haul. Since entering the league in 2017 as the 30th pick, Watt has bulldozed his way to 108 sacks, 462 tackles and 225 QB hits in 121 games.

He’s not just padding stats. Watt is a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 after a 22.5-sack season. His new $41 million-per-year deal surpasses recent contracts for edge rushers like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby.

With Watt's extension, the Steelers' core stays intact, and Mike Tomlin's men will be expected to go all the way and bring the elusive Super Bowl back to Steel City after 16 years.

Rich Eisen predicted T.J. Watt's future long before $123M contract extension

Rich Eisen called it two weeks back that Watt is going nowhere. Before the Steelers handed Watt a massive three-year, $123 million contract extension, Eisen predicted exactly how things would play out.

Rumors were swirling about Watt leaving Pittsburgh, but Eisen wasn’t buying.

“If you just Google T.J. Watt's name right now, everything is basically gone," Eisen said (Timestamp: 0:05). "What are the best landing spots? ... Name me a team in the NFL, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, those are the best landing spots for T.J. Watt, which is why he's going nowhere,” he said."

Turns out, he was right.

"Google all you want. Look at all those articles about best landing sports for T.J. Watt. It's anywhere they play football in the NFL. That's number one. And number two, it's not going to happen." (Timestamp: 7:40)

