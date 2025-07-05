T.J. Watt trade makes zero sense for "all in" Steelers with Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey: Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt still have one big issue to address ahead of training camp and the NFL preseason. The AFC North franchise was very aggressive coming into this point, trading for DK Metcalf and signing Aaron Rodgers before completing their most recent move: the Jalen Ramsey trade.

After two seasons with the Dolphins, Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith were traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap. All these moves only mean one thing: the Steelers want to contend once and for all, especially knowing that Aaron Rodgers will be out of the league after this season.

As his contract standoff continues, a potential T.J. Watt trade isn't off the table. The veteran pass rusher is reportedly a player of interest around the league, but the Steelers aren't willing to trade him at this moment.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen on Thursday's edition of his eponymous show that trading away Watt would go against all the plans the Steelers have.

(10:15) "Do I anticipate that T.J. Watt gets traded? No," Pelissero said. "Never say never in the NFL in 2025, Rich, we've seen wilder things than this happen, particularly again with older players. But you have to ask yourself this in an offseason where they have absolutely gone all-in on veteran players. Not older players, veteran players who are geared to win now.

"They bring in Aaron Rodgers, bring in DK Metcalf, who's still young, but another high-value veteran player. You bring in Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay. Trading away T.J. Watt will be so antithetical to the way that you are building this roster. It wouldn't make sense."

Pittsburgh Steelers extend GM's contract amid T.J. Watt saga

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have ended T.J. Watt's hopes of getting a new contract this offseason. General manager Omar Khan signed a new three-year deal that will keep him attached until 2028.

Fans quickly started speculating about how this would affect Watt's contract hopes, as Khan is reluctant to trade him away but also doesn't extend his deal.

Watt will turn 31 in October. He has amassed 108 career sacks, 5.5 more than Myles Garrett, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal after requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Next to the Trey Hendrickson one, this is one of the biggest sagas of the offseason.

