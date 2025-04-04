"Tailor-made for him": CFL icon Darian Durant believes Trey Lance should ditch NFL for Canadian football

Trey Lance has been widely considered a draft bust, failing to live up to the hype after the San Francisco 49ers took him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the franchise before being shipped to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.

The two-time FCS national champion remains unsigned nearly a month into free agency. Darian Durant said he hopes to see Lance make the jump to the CFL.

Speaking on "The SportsCage" podcast, the two-time Grey Cup champion stated:

"I think the CFL game is tailor-made for him. It's gonna take a lot of convincing for him to come up because of the money that he's made. If he really wants to play and still be a star because he's so young, I think the CFL will be the way to go. I honestly think that he would be a better CFL quarterback than an NFL quarterback. I think that the system he played in college, it was a wide open four-five receiver system, same thing that you're going to do in the CFL."

Durant continued:

"He struggles with these tight window throws with the tight coverage of these NFL defensive backs. He needs to be on a bigger field where he can run around and use his athleticism a little bit as well as be able to have these bigger windows. Watching him play in college, you can see the struggles in the NFL because no one's willing to really give him a shot at any significant playing time." [h/t Moose Jaw Today]

Lance has appeared in just 12 games in his four-year NFL career, making five starts. He has thrown for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. The former top-three pick has completed just 56.6% of his pass attempts while adding 276 rushing yards and one touchdown on 65 carries.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly discussed an extension with Trey Lance

Trey Lance made just one start during his two years with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite this, the franchise reportedly considered extending his contract after Dak Prescott was injured.

Todd Archer of ESPN shared the news to X on Thursday, tweeting:

"After Dak Prescott got hurt last year, the Cowboys had talks with Trey Lance regarding an extension that, obviously, never got to the finish line. Lance played well in his one start last year but he remains unsigned."

Lance threw for 244 yards with no touchdowns in his lone start with the Cowboys. He completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts, while adding 26 rushing yards on six carries.

