"Take that man's phone away": NFL analyst mocks Jerry Jones while pleading for Dak Prescott's safety as Cowboys GM downplays Micah Parsons

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 27, 2025 20:49 GMT
Jerry Jones continues to hype up Sunday night's duel between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, the team Micah Parsons represents after Jones traded him ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Ahead of the prime time duel, Jones discussed Parsons' impact on the Cowboys and how he was unable to help the team win a Vince Lombardi trophy.

During a phone call with The Fan 105.3, Jones talked about how he prepares to face Parsons in their first duel since the blockbuster trade. Jones let people know that having Parsons on the field never guaranteed success for the Cowboys and he wouldn't have had him on the gridiron if he were the coach in certain situations.

“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah," Jones said. "As we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years. ... Some plays it looks beautiful, but then other plays, especially running plays, you wish you had a different formation."
These words didn't sit well with plenty of people, including analyst Brett Kollmann, who lamented that Dak Prescott would pay for Jones' comments and urged those close to the executive to take his phone away.

"I say this with my deepest and sincerest concerns for the safety of Dak Prescott, please someone take that man's phone away," Kollman said.
Micah Parsons left the Cowboys after four seasons, playing 63 games and recording 261 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries for 36 yards and nine passes defended.

He was the cornerstone of the defense, and many thought he would stay with the team for many years until everything changed in the 2025 offseason. After requesting a trade, Parsons was sent to Green Bay days before the start of the season, securing a four-year, $188 million deal.

Chris Broussard calls out Jerry Jones for disrespecting Micah Parsons

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard took issue with Jerry Jones' moves during and after the Micah Parsons contract saga.

“He's right on the money," Broussard said on Thursday, via "First Things First." "Like what was disrespectful is you refusing to talk to my agent. What was disrespectful is you talking to me and thinking that that was the deal. You know, disrespectful that every other team in the league pays a future Hall of Famer and you wouldn't pay me."

Sunday night's matchup should be an emotional one, especially after everything Jerry Jones said.

