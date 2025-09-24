“Take my word for it”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squad

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders shared his true feelings about the team's recent signing. On Tuesday, they re-signed rookie wide receiver Luke Floriea to the practice squad. He was brought in as an undrafted free agent, but was waived after the preseason during the final roster cut in August.During a locker room interview, Shedeur Sanders expressed his excitement about Luke Floriea joining the team.&quot;Our connection is really really good,&quot; Shedeur said. &quot;He spent the summer with me of course. But, a lot of other guys have has even out there with us, the connection is crazy. Y'all not able to go out to practice and see it though. That's the only thing.&quot;&quot;But it's okay though, it's okay, it's okay. But take my word for it. I'm trustworthy. Ay, we're ready. We're ready.&quot;pThe Browns acquired Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft. Apart from him, they also drafted ex-Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel while signing veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the offseason.Flacco was named as the team's starting quarterback for the season. Coach Prime's son was named as the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. He has yet to make his official debut on the field, while the Browns are 1-2 to start the season.Shedeur Sanders opens up about his daily schedule amid his backup quarterback status on the depth chartOn Saturday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot had an interview with the Browns' rookie. During this interaction, Shedeur opened up about his daily activities with the team.&quot;So I look at, I have six games a week, you know, so I'm happy, rather than just having one game a week, you know, on the weekend,&quot; Shedeur said as per Cabot. &quot;The scout team, receivers, all of us. We all know like every day's game day.&quot;&quot;And, and we definitely approach everything in that fast and everything because I truly believe the receivers we have, on the scout team is really explosive and really great, they just need the opportunity. I'm very thankful, you know, I have those guys, you know, out there with me whenever I'm out there competing.&quot;The Browns next face the Detroit Lions on Sept. 28. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET. Will Shedeur Sanders get the chance to see some playing time in Week 4?