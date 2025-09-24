  • home icon
  "Take my word for it": Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squad

“Take my word for it”: Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squad

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:16 GMT
Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squad
Shedeur Sanders makes feelings known as Browns sign undrafted rookie WR to practice squad

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders shared his true feelings about the team's recent signing. On Tuesday, they re-signed rookie wide receiver Luke Floriea to the practice squad. He was brought in as an undrafted free agent, but was waived after the preseason during the final roster cut in August.

During a locker room interview, Shedeur Sanders expressed his excitement about Luke Floriea joining the team.

"Our connection is really really good," Shedeur said. "He spent the summer with me of course. But, a lot of other guys have has even out there with us, the connection is crazy. Y'all not able to go out to practice and see it though. That's the only thing."
"But it's okay though, it's okay, it's okay. But take my word for it. I'm trustworthy. Ay, we're ready. We're ready."p

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Browns acquired Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of this year's NFL draft. Apart from him, they also drafted ex-Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel while signing veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the offseason.

Flacco was named as the team's starting quarterback for the season. Coach Prime's son was named as the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. He has yet to make his official debut on the field, while the Browns are 1-2 to start the season.

Shedeur Sanders opens up about his daily schedule amid his backup quarterback status on the depth chart

On Saturday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot had an interview with the Browns' rookie. During this interaction, Shedeur opened up about his daily activities with the team.

"So I look at, I have six games a week, you know, so I'm happy, rather than just having one game a week, you know, on the weekend," Shedeur said as per Cabot. "The scout team, receivers, all of us. We all know like every day's game day."
"And, and we definitely approach everything in that fast and everything because I truly believe the receivers we have, on the scout team is really explosive and really great, they just need the opportunity. I'm very thankful, you know, I have those guys, you know, out there with me whenever I'm out there competing."

The Browns next face the Detroit Lions on Sept. 28. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET. Will Shedeur Sanders get the chance to see some playing time in Week 4?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
