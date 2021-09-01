NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed the 53 players that will begin their bid to go back-to-back.

There is an air of familiarity with the 2021 Buccaneers roster. General manager Jason Licht brought back all 22 starters that lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy back in February following the Bucs' 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs. Only ten players are entirely new to head coach Bruce Arians' squad.

With the four players named on the Reserve/COVID-19 list set to be available later this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need to make more releases ahead of the NFL season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 9.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-man roster

Buccaneers offense

We've trimmed our roster to 53 players, making 23 moves that included the release of seven veterans. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 31, 2021

The 64th pick of the 2021 NFL draft, former Florida Gator Kyle Trask, beat out Ryan Griffin to land the third-string quarterback job. Meanwhile, fourth-round rookie receiver Jaelon Darden made the list in place of released returner Jaydon Mickens.

Running back C.J. Prosise and tackle Brad Seaton are also among the offensive cuts. Meanwhile, offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford are on the Reserve/COVID-19 injury list and are eligible for the active roster later this week.

Quarterback - Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

Running back - Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Wide receiver - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden

Tight end - Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

Offensive tackle - Donovan Smith, Tristian Wirfs, Josh Wells

Offensive guard - Ali Marpet, Alex Cappa, Aaron Stinnie, John Molchon

Center - Ryan Jensen, Robert Hainsey

Buccaneers defense

Ndamukong Suh headlines the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reserve/COVID-19 list, while corner Antonio Hamilton and defensive end Benning Potoa'e wave farewell.

Outside linebacker Ladarius Hamilton was also waived, while 2020 sixth-round defensive lineman Khalil Davis made the roster after playing well in preseason.

Safety and special teamer Chris Cooper is one of the biggest outsiders to be named on the roster, given the 27-year-old has been cut by five different teams in the past.

Defensive line - Vita Vea, William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor, Steve McLendon, Khalil Davis, Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Outside linebacker - Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

Inside linebacker - Lavonte David, Devin White, Kevin Minter, K.J. Britt, Grant Stuard

Cornerback - Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Ross Cockrell

Safety - Jordan Whitehead, Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, Chris Cooper.

What will the Bucs' remaining moves be? They must make room for guys on COVID reserve list -- adding Succop should mean waiving Borregales; adding Leverett could mean putting Molchon on IR a few weeks, and adding Suh could just mean putting Cam Gill on IR for a few weeks. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 31, 2021

Buccaneers special teams

Starting placekicker Ryan Succop is another on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Still, there is space in the 53 for his back-up, Venezuelan-born rookie Jose Borregales, who went undrafted out of the University of Miami.

Kicker - Jose Borregales

Punter - Bradley Pinion

Long snapper - Zach Triner

