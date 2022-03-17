"He didn't want to go out that way" - Buccaneers QBs coach reveals why Tom Brady ditched retirement 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen talked about Tom Brady and the reason for his comeback.

Christensen spoke to NFL reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. He said that the 44-year-old quarterback had a list after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in the 2021 season:

"It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams," Christensen said. "He had a list. He said, 'Here's how we can be better.' I think he had been out of retirement 12 hours or so by then."

The quarterbacks coach said the first thing the three-time league MVP stated was that he didn't want to go out like that:

"The first thing he said was he didn't want to go out that way. He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year."

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD



Even while ‘retired,’ Tom Brady never stopped game strategizing ICYMI "Tom Brady couldn't picture himself not playing football.''Even while ‘retired,’ Tom Brady never stopped game strategizing tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20… ICYMI "Tom Brady couldn't picture himself not playing football.'' Even while ‘retired,’ Tom Brady never stopped game strategizing tampabay.com/sports/bucs/20…

Christensen said that he was shocked at first by the quarterback's retirement, especially since the declaration came very close to the conclusion of the season, added that he wasn't conscious of there was a breaking point that pulled Brady to make his return:

"I honestly don't know. I think he couldn't picture himself not playing football. He's a football player. The problem is he's a football player at the top of his game. That's the bottom line."

Tom Brady and his time with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady warming up before a game

The two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year signed with Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots in March 2020.

He finished third in passing yards (4,633) and tied for second in touchdown passes with Russell Wilson (40) in his first season with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay made it to Super Bowl 55 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, winning their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and his fifth Super Bowl MVP honor.

In the 2021 season, the quarterback led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) as Tampa Bay made it past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. However, they lost 30–27 to the Rams, ending their season.

In February of this year, the 15-time Pro Bowl signal-caller retired after 22 seasons in the NFL, but 40 days into retirement, he decided to play in his 23rd season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

This time, he is looking to return to the Super Bowl for the 11th time to win his eighth Lombardi Trophy in the 2022 season.

