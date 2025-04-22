“Tanking for Arch Manning”: NFL fans react to Giants receiving trade calls amidst Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter rumors

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have received trade calls for the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the upcoming NFL draft. However, the more immediate conversation revolves around two prospects: Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.
According to ESPN, the Giants are unlikely to use their top-three selection on a quarterback. With Cam Ward projected to go first to the Tennessee Titans, the Giants could land Hunter or Carter, depending on who the Browns select at No. 2.
“Giants tanking for [Arch] Manning,” one fan said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
“Browns gonna be the browns 😂,” another quipped.
Travis Hunter played over 1,400 snaps last season at both cornerback and wide receiver. Giants GM Joe Schoen has said the team would not hesitate to use him on both sides of the ball.
Penn State’s Abdul Carter has drawn comparisons to Micah Parsons due to his versatility. He met with the Giants' coaching staff and underwent medical rechecks, with no issues expected to affect his availability for the season.
“I can’t think of a single reasonable trade package that would move the Browns from taking Hunter at 2,” one user said.
“Trading away and chance to draft Abdul Carter to take Jaxson Dart later in the draft would be so onbrand for the Giants,” another suggested.
The Giants’ offseason additions of veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have reduced the urgency to draft a QB. That opens the door to selecting the best available player. Hunter and Carter are at the center of that discussion.
Controversy surrounds jersey retirements for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
The Colorado Buffaloes' decision to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s jerseys at their 2025 spring game has sparked debate. Media host Kay Adams addressed the criticism during Tuesday’s segment of “Up & Adams,” defending the decision.
“Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, when you are undeniable, you get your stuff retired. They undeniably made an impact in short order on Colorado football. To not be happy for them is a little weird. … It’s not their fault that previous regimes didn’t appropriately honor other star players who should be, that is on them.”
However, former Colorado LB Chad Brown expressed a different view. Speaking to TMZ, Brown called the move a “bit odd,” especially considering the school’s historically conservative approach to jersey retirements. He emphasized that multiple alumni shared his concern, noting the decision felt out of step with past practices.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.