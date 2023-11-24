Tariq Woolen and Sauce Gardner were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and went on to see success as rookies. The Seahawks player was selected to the Pro Bowl and led the league in interceptions. The Jets player was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year and also made the Pro Bowl.

But it looks like their careers might be diverging. The San Fransisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 yesterday and it was a tough night for Riq Woolen. He was removed during the game in favor of Michael Jackson after he missed tackles in the backfield.

Given that Tariq Woolen was being compared to Sauce Gardner, it was a sudden fall from grace for him, given the Jets cornerback is still going strong this season. Fans were quick to remind him of this dynamic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans invoke Sauce Gardner in blasting Tariq Woolen

Fans took to X, formerly known Twitter, to reflect on Tariq Woolen falling down the depth chart in real time. Here are some of the best responses on the social media platform, including him being compared unfavorably to Sauce Gardner.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tackling seems to be the major issue for Riq Woolen

From what was learned from various sources, Tariq Woolen was benched because he was not succeeding in making tackles. That is a genuine concern. But the 49ers are one of the best reams in the league, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Expand Tweet

Comparing to Sauce Gardner, though, for this season, we can see that the major difference is tackles. The Seahawks cornerback has played 10 games now and has recorded 22 of them. The Jets player has 25, having played a match fewer. However, Woolen has two interceptions compared to none for the Jets player.

Therefore, one could possibly see his strenghts being jumping the route and catching the ball, so that he can generate a turnover. However, once the offensive player catches the ball, he is not able to bring them down quick enough leading to higher yards per catch against him.

However, this is not completely surprising. Sauce Gardner was selected fourth overall in the first round of the draft. Tariq Woolen went in the fifth round. That the Seattle player did so well so early in his career could, therefore, be more of an aberration that the rule.

But when you have Brock Purdy, selected with the last pick of the draft, playing against you at a high level, it proves that draft position might not always reflect the true strenghts of the player.