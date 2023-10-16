Taron Johnson Bills contract: How much is CB earning in Buffalo?

The Buffalo Bills modified the agreement of cornerback Taron Johnson just before the 2023 NFL season began to free up some of their finances.

According to Spotrac, Johnson, who's in his sixth season with the Bills, had his $3.93 million 2023 paycheck turned into a signing bonus with a vacant year added. That freed up to $2.62 million in cap space for the organization.

In 2021, Johnson agreed a three-year, $41 million deal that lasts until 2024. Before his contract was restructured, his base salary for the 2023 season was set to be $5.505 million.

During the 2018 NFL Draft, Johnson was taken in the fourth round. The former Weber State cornerback struggled to stay healthy during his first two seasons in the NFL.

However, he remained dedicated to building lean muscle mass to help him withstand the demands of playing one of the league's most physically demanding roles.

In the last few seasons, Taron Johnson has evolved into a crucial component of his team's staunch defensive scheme. Before the 2023 NFL season began, he had amassed 309 total tackles, 26 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Taron Johnson was subject of controversy in Buffalo Bills' Week 6 win over the Giants

After a contentious call on the game's last play, the New York Giants lost 14-9 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, losing their fourth straight game of the season.

Tyrod Taylor, the New York quarterback, tossed the ball into the end zone in the hopes of completing a comeback win, but it missed tight end Darren Waller's grasping hands.

Replays showed that as the Giants tight end leaped to make the catch, Buffalo's cornerback Taron Johnson grabbed hold of the player's jersey, stopping Waller from raising his left arm to collect the ball.

Opinions may differ, but it seems clear that the jersey hold did have an impact on the play.

The Bills held off the Giants to win 14-9, as the officials did not notice the potential foul and did not raise a penalty for pass interference.

Johnson recorded 15 total tackles, including nine solo stops and one pass breakup.