"Tax write off"; "Bro is focused on the wrong football": NFL fans react as Caleb Williams becomes part-owner of Boston Legacy FC

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is making his impact felt beyond football as the second-year signal caller became an investor in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).Williams became a part-owner of the NWSL expansion team Boston Legacy FC after joining its group of investors, the team announced on Thursday.The former No.1 draft pick shared his thoughts on becoming an investor in the growing league.&quot;Women's sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,&quot; Williams said. &quot;Boston Legacy Football Club is building something special, and we're proud to be a part of what's next.&quot;His investment comes through 888 Midas, the investment firm Williams founded after he was drafted by the Bears last year.Bears quarterback Caleb Williams joins long list of celebrities to invest in NSWL franchiseCaleb Williams is one of several high-profile names to have invested in the NSWL expansion franchise. He joins Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston as investors.Boston Legacy FC owner and co-founder Jennifer Epstein reflected on athletes from across sports showing interest and investing in women's football.&quot;Caleb's investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women's professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future,&quot; Epstein said.It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season.&quot;Meanwhile, Williams is preparing for his team's clash against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Monday.