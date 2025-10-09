  • home icon
  "Tax write off"; "Bro is focused on the wrong football": NFL fans react as Caleb Williams becomes part-owner of Boston Legacy FC

"Tax write off"; "Bro is focused on the wrong football": NFL fans react as Caleb Williams becomes part-owner of Boston Legacy FC

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:29 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Caleb Williams becomes part-owner of Boston Legacy FC - Source: Imagn

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is making his impact felt beyond football as the second-year signal caller became an investor in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Williams became a part-owner of the NWSL expansion team Boston Legacy FC after joining its group of investors, the team announced on Thursday.

NFL fans reacted to the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner taking an interest in NWSL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Tax write off."
"Bro is focused on the wrong football."
"The trend of having athletes invest in sports teams of cities that they have nothing to do with is not a smart way to drive interest to said teams."
"Being the Chicago QB, I'm surprised he didn't invest in the Chicago FC club. Not judging. Just thought interesting."
"Second sports franchise he owns after the Green Bay Packers."
"When your team is so bad you have to invest in a Boston team to know what winning feels like 🤣🤣"
The former No.1 draft pick shared his thoughts on becoming an investor in the growing league.

"Women's sports is a movement, and I admire and respect the work that the team and the NWSL continues to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes," Williams said. "Boston Legacy Football Club is building something special, and we're proud to be a part of what's next."
His investment comes through 888 Midas, the investment firm Williams founded after he was drafted by the Bears last year.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams joins long list of celebrities to invest in NSWL franchise

Caleb Williams is one of several high-profile names to have invested in the NSWL expansion franchise. He joins Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston as investors.

Boston Legacy FC owner and co-founder Jennifer Epstein reflected on athletes from across sports showing interest and investing in women's football.

"Caleb's investment in Boston Legacy Football Club highlights the powerful momentum of women's professional soccer and what it means to have professional athletes investing in our future," Epstein said.
It symbolizes a new era of cross-league support and recognition. With best-in-class athletes, a rapidly growing fan base, and undeniable energy around the NWSL, we are proud to welcome Caleb as a partner as we prepare for the 2026 inaugural season."

Meanwhile, Williams is preparing for his team's clash against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Monday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
