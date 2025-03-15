Taybor Pepper’s wife Haley pens emotional message following long snapper’s unexpected 49ers release 

Taybor Pepper is the latest victim of the San Francisco 49ers' roster purge ahead of the 2025 season. His wife, Haley, expressed on Instagram that she is still grappling with the team's decision.

On Thursday, the 49ers announced they were releasing the long snapper after five seasons. He was set to enter the final year of an extension he signed in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Haley wrote on an image of herself, her husband and their daughter:

"Hard to find words right now. It's impossible to wrap my head around the amount of life we've lived with this team for 5 years."

Haley Pepper reacts to 49ers releasing Taybor Pepper

Pepper himself reacted to the release on his X account:

"Thank you Faithful!" he wrote. "Wanted to end my career with the 49ers, but I’ve still got some years left in the tank. Love all the amazing players I’ve gotten to share the field with during my time. I’ll deeply miss all of the amazing support staff that continue to keep the org moving."

The 2017 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State first joined the 49ers in 2020 and helped the team reach at least the NFC Championship Game in three consecutive seasons, culminating in a Super Bowl LVIII appearance in 2023.

49ers replace Taybor Pepper with ex-Texan Pro Bowler Jon Weeks

So, who is replacing Taybor Pepper as the 49ers' long snapper?

The franchise has turned to a well-tenured veteran: Jon Weeks, a one-time Pro Bowler and the longest-tenured player in Houston Texans history. Weeks entered the league in 2010.

According to Aaron Wilson, a correspondent for NBC affiliate KPRC 2 in Houston, Weeks' contract is for one year and $1.422 million, with $200,000 guaranteed.

Peter Panacy, a columnist for the FanSided site Niner Noise, suggested a possible reason for the change at long snapper:

"It could be the influence from new special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who might be aiming to overhaul the third phase as much as possible this offseason to correct what was one of the NFL's worst special teams groups last season."

