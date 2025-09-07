Taylor Lewan takes shot at Travis Kelce as Teair Tart mocks Chiefs TE with Taylor Swift reference hours after Week 1 game vs. Chargers in Brazil

During the Chiefs vs. Chargers season opener in Brazil, Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart hit Travis Kelce across the helmet with an open hand after a heated play. It happened right after a touchdown drive led by Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce threw his hands up in shock, but Tart wasn’t ejected because the hit wasn’t a punch. It was an open-hand slap, which by NFL rules doesn’t qualify for automatic disqualification.

After the 27-20 win, Tart posted the highlights from the moment on-field involving Kelce and wrote:

"I’m too swift with it even in Brazil."

Former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan jumped into the comments and joked:

“Will Smith’d the shit outta Trav.”

Alongside, there was a "laughing out loud" emoji.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @teair215)

Lewan compared the slap to the infamous Oscars moment in March 2022, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. During the live show, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, comparing her to G.I. Jane. Jada has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith didn’t like the joke. He walked up on stage, slapped Rock, and then yelled from his seat:

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Meanwhile, in the season opener, the Chargers broke their seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes played tough, but injuries and missed chances held the Chiefs back.

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, skipped the Chiefs vs. Chargers season opener in Brazil.

Taylor Lewan clears the air after facing backlash for mocking Travis Kelce on X

An eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fan, who noticed Taylor Lewan commenting under Teair Tart's Instagram post, resorted to X to weigh in.

"Travis was kind enough to go on your podcast and you make a comment like this?? Okay, f**k you," Ariana wrote.

She also tagged Lewan.

Seeing a fan getting triggered, the former Titans offensive tackle commented:

"Buddy, Trav is my boy. Don’t be sensitive."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @tscrazier)

Travis Kelce appeared on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast on June 30, where he talked about everything from football and retirement rumors to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Lewan co-hosts the popular podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys” with fellow ex-Titan Will Compton.

