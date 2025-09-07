  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Lewan takes shot at Travis Kelce as Teair Tart mocks Chiefs TE with Taylor Swift reference hours after Week 1 game vs. Chargers in Brazil

Taylor Lewan takes shot at Travis Kelce as Teair Tart mocks Chiefs TE with Taylor Swift reference hours after Week 1 game vs. Chargers in Brazil

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 07, 2025 15:28 GMT
Taylor Lewan takes shot at Travis Kelce as Teair Tart mocks Chiefs TE with Taylor Swift reference hours after Week 1 game vs. Chargers in Brazil
Taylor Lewan takes shot at Travis Kelce as Teair Tart mocks Chiefs TE with Taylor Swift reference hours after Week 1 game vs. Chargers in Brazil (IMAGN)

During the Chiefs vs. Chargers season opener in Brazil, Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart hit Travis Kelce across the helmet with an open hand after a heated play. It happened right after a touchdown drive led by Patrick Mahomes.

Ad

Kelce threw his hands up in shock, but Tart wasn’t ejected because the hit wasn’t a punch. It was an open-hand slap, which by NFL rules doesn’t qualify for automatic disqualification.

After the 27-20 win, Tart posted the highlights from the moment on-field involving Kelce and wrote:

"I’m too swift with it even in Brazil."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Former NFL offensive tackle Taylor Lewan jumped into the comments and joked:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Will Smith’d the shit outta Trav.”

Alongside, there was a "laughing out loud" emoji.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @teair215)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @teair215)

Lewan compared the slap to the infamous Oscars moment in March 2022, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. During the live show, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, comparing her to G.I. Jane. Jada has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith didn’t like the joke. He walked up on stage, slapped Rock, and then yelled from his seat:

Ad
“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Meanwhile, in the season opener, the Chargers broke their seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes played tough, but injuries and missed chances held the Chiefs back.

Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, skipped the Chiefs vs. Chargers season opener in Brazil.

Taylor Lewan clears the air after facing backlash for mocking Travis Kelce on X

An eagle-eyed Taylor Swift fan, who noticed Taylor Lewan commenting under Teair Tart's Instagram post, resorted to X to weigh in.

Ad
"Travis was kind enough to go on your podcast and you make a comment like this?? Okay, f**k you," Ariana wrote.

She also tagged Lewan.

Seeing a fan getting triggered, the former Titans offensive tackle commented:

"Buddy, Trav is my boy. Don’t be sensitive."
Source: (Via Instagram/ @tscrazier)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @tscrazier)

Travis Kelce appeared on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast on June 30, where he talked about everything from football and retirement rumors to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Lewan co-hosts the popular podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys” with fellow ex-Titan Will Compton.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications