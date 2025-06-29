Taylor Rooks reacts as Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sánchez, shares first look from their wedding in Dolce & Gabbana gown on Instagram

Taylor Rooks reacted as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, on Friday. The billionaire had a luxurious wedding in San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice.

While there have been paparazzi-clicked viral photos of the couple from their biggest day, it wasn't until Saturday that Sánchez posted her wedding day picture on Instagram.

Lauren Sánchez shared a hug with Jeff Bezos while smiling after getting cheered by the guests. She received dozens of well-wishes for her wedding on Instagram, including a wholesome message from NFL reporter Taylor Rooks, who commented:

"A BEAUTY! Congratulations. Love to both of you."

Taylor Rooks reacts to Jeff Bezos's wedding with Lauren Sánchez (Image Credit: Sánchez/IG)

Sánchez sported her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress, while enjoying the cheering of guests, including ESPN reporter Charissa Thompson, who thanked Lauren for letting her be a part of the newlywed's "incredible love story" and wrote:

"You to [red heart emoji] thank you for letting us all witness your incredible love story."

Following her wedding, Vogue released an exclusive interview with Lauren Sánchez, where she talked about her wedding outfit, which she nearly showed to Jeff Bezos.

“It was more powerful than I thought. I almost gave in! But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can’t wait to see his face. I feel like a princess," Sánchez said.

Tom Brady spotted embracing Sydney Sweeney's company at Jeff Bezos' wedding

Bezos and Sánchez's nuptials were attended by many renowned entities and famous celebrities, including NFL superstar Tom Brady and Hollywood icon Sydney Sweeney.

According to Daily Mail, Brady and Sweeney stayed with other wedding guests at The Gritti Palace, in Venice, Italy.

An unnamed source told the publication that most guests found Sweeney as the "most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding." That included Tom Brady as well.

According to TMZ, Sweeney and Brady were linked together at the waterfront hotel, where the two were spotted "chatting up" for a long time. Their linkup sparked a debate on social media, leading to Brady getting massively trolled.

