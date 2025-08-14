"I've never seen someone so big move so fast" - Taylor Swift describes seeing a shirtless Jason Kelce jumping out of a window with Bills Mafia 

Taylor Swift is, besides her highly successful music career, best-known for her ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce. That is, however, not to say she is not also close to his elder brother Jason.During the Kansas City Chiefs' 2023-24 Divisional Round matchup at the Buffalo Bills, the former Philadelphia Eagles center became viral for his antics, like riding &quot;shotgun&quot; with the Bills Mafia and not wearing a shirt come gametime.But for the multiple-platinum pop superstar, her favorite moment was when he jumped out of a window at Highmark Stadium. She recalled on Wednesday's episode of New Heights:&quot;I swear to God, you flew through the window at lightspeed. I’ve never seen someone so big move so fast.&quot;She continued:&quot;It’s like when you see a cricket and it’s here, and then it’s gone and it’s 16 feet that way, and you’re like did it jump that way… It was wild. And all of a sudden you’re out there in the snow, you’re handing me children through the window… I think it was your best moment and I’m very lucky to have gotten to see it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelce would not jump on a flaming table until after his retirement in March. The clip of him doing so can be seen below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift recalls Jason Kelce thinking about beer before Royal Family meet-up in LondonFive months later in June 2024, Taylor Swift got yet another &quot;peak&quot; Jason Kelce moment - imagining himself drinking beer with royalty. In the same episode, she recalled how their meet-up with the British Royal Family in London went (at 58:34 in the video below):&quot;I watched him have this moment with his beer where he’s just like, ‘But I want to take it. But I know that I probably should not take it.’ I watched this happen and it was kind of the most amazing [thing].&quot;She continued:“'If I don’t have my beer, what do I do with this hand now? Or am I just, like, being authentic by having the beer? I would normally have the beer. Wouldn’t they want me to be myself?' I’m watching you say that in your head, and it was fantastic.”Swift will be releasing a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. It will be her third co-production with Max Martin and Shellback after 2014's 1989 and 2017's Reputation.