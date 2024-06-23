  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Taylor Swift fans go wild as Travis Kelce picks up singer mid-concert during Eras Tour in London: "This is my new roman empire," "They've ended me"

Taylor Swift fans go wild as Travis Kelce picks up singer mid-concert during Eras Tour in London: "This is my new roman empire," "They've ended me"

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 23, 2024 21:33 GMT
Travis Kelce takes stage with Taylor Swift (Via X @SwiftNYC)
Travis Kelce takes stage with Taylor Swift (Credit: X/@SwiftNYC)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have seemingly taken over every conversation since the rumors started of them dating. The relationship is now official, and Kelce proudly showed his affection by lifting the pop icon in his arms in front of thousands of her fans.

Swift is on the international leg of her Eras Tour. After completing minicamp duties with the Kansas City Chiefs, her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined Swift to support her show once again. Unlike her shows in France and Sweden, this time the tight end took the stage as well, and Swifties are all for it.

During the show at Wembley Stadium in London, Kelce got on the stage, carried the pop star in his arms and placed her in a heart-shaped box. The act happened before Swift performed her "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" song.

The video of this act was captured by Swifties and uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) within minutes.

“Travis Kelce @tkelce joins the stage for the taytrum before I can do it with a broken heart!”

Fans of the couple have declared it the best thing to happen yet.

“This is my new Roman empire,” one said.
“DEAD! DYING! THEY'VE ENDED ME,” another X user commented.

Several fans expressed that they could relate to the girl filming the momentous event.

“The person filming is THE mood”, wrote on fan.
“The screams are so real”, said another fan of Swift and Kelce.
“Hola s**t we all are The girl screaming”, wrote one fan.

One fan went further and declared this a sign that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may take their relationship to the next level soon:

“Aiight, now they definitely have to get married!"

Travis Kelce is moving up with Taylor Swift

Before taking the stage on Sunday, Travis Kelce was in the stands watching his girlfriend Taylor Swift perform. However, the three-time Super Bowl winner wasn’t alone, he was hanging out with Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise.

While fans suggested Kelce might score a movie offer from Cruise, Kelce demonstrated his heart is set on the stage. It will be interesting to see whether Kelce accompanies her on the stage again during her next performance in Dublin on June 28.

