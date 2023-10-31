Taylor Swift flies back to Kansas City as Travis Kelce's Chiefs suffer huge loss in singer's absence: Report

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked fans by failing to score a touchdown in a 9-24 loss against the widely-ridiculed Denver Broncos. And popular speculation holds that Taylor Swift's absence was the main culprit, although Patrick Mahomes' illness certainly did not help.

The Daily Mail reports that the pop star has flown back to Kansas City, having missed the snowy game to prepare for her Eras Tour's South American leg, which commences on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The second and third pictures show Swift's luggage being stowed into her private plane at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

What Chiefs players, coach said after shocking loss at Broncos

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs were really hard on themselves after the game, in disbelief that they failed to find the endzone even once. The star quarterback said:

“Obviously, the turnovers, but the execution in general. I mean they did a good job against us with their defense, but we have to execute at a high-enough level, and we clearly haven’t done anything in the two games we played against them."

He added:

“The Broncos did a great job of making us be patient.”

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was blunt about the team' performance, saying:

“It’s unacceptable. You can’t win any football games with five turnovers, no matter how good you are.”

Head coach Andy Reid, meanwhile, claimed to have already found the problems beforehand:

“I saw things tonight, or this afternoon, that I haven’t seen before from the guys. So that’s my responsibility to make sure they’re right, and we weren’t right today... You can’t be off. Not like this.”

Chiefs turning attention to rebound attempt against Dolphins

The Chiefs' next game won't be an easy one, a clash in Frankfurt, Germany against former top wideout Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins. But in the meantime, Reid is relishing the preparation. He told reporters:

"It's a longer plane ride, so you've got to make sure that you handle that part right. It's a different time zone by quite a few hours, so you've got to make sure that you handle that part and get some rest on the plane."

"But there is an excitement to it, too, of going over there playing and then you get to play a good football team, which we enjoy doing."

The game kicks of at 9:30 am ET on the NFL Network.