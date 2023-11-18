Taylor Swift gifts limited-edition cardigan to Ciara Wilson ahead of Eras Tour concerts in Brazil

Taylor Swift and Ciara Wilson are cheering for rival teams in the AFC West. Wilson is rooting for the Denver Broncos because of her husband, All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been to four Kansas City Chiefs games because of Travis Kelce.

Despite supporting different NFL squads, these musicians love each other, and selling millions of records is their common denominator. The 12-time Grammy Award winner recently gave the mother of three a special gift to show her appreciation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ciara Wilson receives a rare present from Taylor Swift

Ciara Wilson shared the gift she received from the multi-platinum recording artist via Instagram stories. The package includes a personalized note from Taylor Swift, a limited-edition cardigan, and a copy of Swift’s album 1989. Ciara thanked her for the presents.

Image credit: Ciara Wilson's Instagram stories

“1989” is the latest Swift album re-recorded due to the ongoing dispute regarding the masters of her back catalog. Taylor’s version of the 2014 album was released last October. The legal battle forced her to re-do her first six albums to control the licensing of her songs and devalue the old masters.

The record Swift gave as a gift to Ciara Wilson is her fourth re-recorded album. Fearless and Red came out in 2021, while Speak Now and 1989 were re-released this year.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift got more involved in football after watching the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, she has witnessed Travis Kelce’s team defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

She also attended when Kelce and the Chiefs defeated Russell Wilson’s team at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City won again when Swift watched their match versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Taylor Swift be in attendance in the Week 11 Chiefs game?

The subplots are endless for the Chiefs’ Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. There’s the Kelce Bowl, pitting the All-Pro tight end against his brother and New Heights co-host, All-Pro center Jason Kelce. It’s also a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won.

It was also reported that Travis Kelce’s parents will meet Taylor Swift’s mom and dad. The younger Kelce brother spent time with Swift’s father, Scott, during the Argentinian leg of the Eras Tour. He also persuaded Scott Swift, a lifelong Eagles fan, to wear a Chiefs lanyard.

Amidst these storylines, her attendance remains the burning question leading into this massive Monday Night Football showdown. Will she be at Arrowhead Stadium to witness the AFC’s best team battle the NFC’s best squad?

It’s a tough call because she will wrap up the Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, leg of her world tour the day before. Making it to Kansas City means traveling to the United States very soon after the concert.