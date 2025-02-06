Taylor Swift gushes over Travis Kelce's "baby" talks at Yankees game

At the New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game on Oct. 14, Taylor Swift couldn’t hide her excitement over a conversation about babies between Travis Kelce and his friend, Adam Lefkoe.

While they were talking sports, Kelce asked Lefkoe about his one-year-old son, Prince.

When Kelce mentioned the word “baby,” Swift’s eyes lit up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Baby? Let me see!” she said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After Lefkoe shared a picture of his son, Swift smiled and said:

“That might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.”

Lefkoe laughed and agreed with her.

The entire recap of the conversation was shared by Lefkoe on the “Steam Room” podcast.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It wasn’t just the baby talk that caught attention. Lefkoe shared that Swift’s presence made everyone in the suite turn their focus to her.

“To my right … everyone [in that suite] has moved to that side, and on my left everyone has moved to this side,” Lefkoe said. “And every woman in the suite is not watching the game, they’re just watching Taylor Swift.

Travis would say something and she’d laugh, and all of those women would also laugh. And they didn’t hear anything.”

Swift’s security was also noticeable, with Lefkoe calling it the biggest he had ever seen.

He also mentioned how generous Swift was. She tipped workers at the end of the night.

Travis Kelce teases fans about engagement plans with Taylor Swift before Super Bowl 59

Travis Kelce is keeping fans guessing about whether he will propose to Taylor Swift after the 2025 Super Bowl.

At a press conference on Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs player wouldn’t reveal any details, and responded with, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

Kelce didn’t just talk about engagement plans but also praised his and Swift’s careers. He mentioned that they both believe in working hard to achieve their dreams, saying:

“I think we both love to manifest things. You can’t say it’s not real because we’re here, right?”

He also shared how Swift’s hard work inspires him, joking that if she’s doing her best, he has to do the same on the field.

“I better hold up my end of the bargain. If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy, for sure,” he said.

As the Chiefs prepare for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Taylor Swift is expected to cheer for Kelce for the Chiefs' three-peat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.