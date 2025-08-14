Taylor Swift impersonator ranks Travis Kelce among the best NFL tight ends of all time

Travis Kelce has had one of the best careers by a tight end in the history of the NFL.
The Kansas City Chief has won three Super Bowls, made ten straight Pro Bowls, set multiple league and franchise records, and been nominated to the 2010s All-Decade Team. That makes him arguably one of the greatest at his position - ever, on par with the likes of Hall of Famers Tony Gonzalez and Shannon Sharpe.
It is a notion that someone impersonating his multiple-time platinum pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift subscribed to when joining Wednesday's episode of Pardon My Take (from 1:20:48 in the video below):
"If you were to make a Mount Rushmore of tight ends, NFL tight ends all time, who would you put on that list? Well, I mean, Travis is probably number one."
Travis Kelce looking to tone down "party guy" image entering 13th and potentially final season
When he is not dominating opposing secondaries for long receptions and touchdowns, Travis Kelce can be seen partying - sometimes with Taylor Swift, sometimes without. It is an integral part of a Hollywood-esque "party guy" image that his on-field success has let him cultivate.
But as he enters Year No. 13, which also represents the last of an extension that he signed in 2024, he is recognizing a desire to downplay it for the sake of continued team success - especially coming off a lopsided Super Bowl defeat. In a recent interview for GQ, he said:
“I’m starting to phase out of wanting to be known as the party guy. When you see me hanging out at the US Open with Taylor, it may look like the two of us are partying. But I’m just enjoying the fun of being at this really cool event that I always wanted to go to with the person that I love.”
He also admitted that his off-field ventures hurt his on-field performance over the last two seasons:
"I don't say this as, 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard."
Kelce and the Chiefs begin their 2025 campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on YouTube.
