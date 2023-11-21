"Taylor Swift just Yoko Ono'd the Chiefs": Travis Kelce contemplating retirement has fans questioning singer's influence

Taylor Swift was in South America as Travis Kelce took to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. But he set hearts aflutter in the Chiefs kingdom even before the game began. He admitted that he has been thinking about retirement due to all the injuries he has had in his career. He said,

"That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about, the discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries… the 10 surgeries I’ve had that I still feel every single surgery to this day."

That is not an unreasonable proposition but given how well he is playing, it was the last thing we were expecting to hear from him. He is a reigning Super Bowl champion and the most important tool on the Chiefs offense not known as Patrick Mahomes.

Some fans believed that the fact he was talking about it now is down to his newly developing relationship with Taylor Swift.

Is Taylor Swift the reason that Travis Kelce might be contemplating retirement?

Taylor Swift has been increasingly comfortable is displaying her affection for Travis Kelce in recent days. And as their relationship strengthens, NFL fans might be thinking that she is influencing his decision to carry on. After all, his elder brother, Jason Kelce, is still playing and chasing Super Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their opinions on the whole situation. Some compared it to the influence Yoko Ono had on John Lennon that led to the breakup and the Beatles. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Taylor Swift will not be the first person to ask their footballer beau to retire

We do not know if Taylor Swift has had any input on Travis Kelce discussing retirement openly. It could simply be the many injuries he has had over the years, which is what he has said.

But NFL fans might be thinking otherwise because just last year we saw Tom Brady retire from playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to play one more season with them. It is said to have contributed to his divorce with Gisele Bundchen given it was reported that she wanted to take an equal interest in the family and children and not put his body on the line on the football field.

So, it is not unrealistic for Travis Kelce fans to think that his girlfriend might have something to do with it. But even if that were the case, if he believes that she has his best interests at heart, he is free to take her advice.