  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot as iconic magazine labels Chiefs TE "America's sweetheart"

Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot as iconic magazine labels Chiefs TE "America's sweetheart"

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:48 GMT
Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce&rsquo;s wild GQ photoshoot (Image Credit: GETTY)
Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot (Image Credit: GETTY)

The GQ magazine released an interview with Travis Kelce on Tuesday, which uncovered multiple aspects of his life, including his relationship with Taylor Swift. The magazine also shared a joint Instagram post with Kelce later, attached with a cover picture of its September issue.

Ad

The cover featured a picture of Kelce enjoying flyboarding, along with a layover text in which the magazine labeled the Chiefs tight end as “America’s Sweetheart.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Instagram post was loved by many fans and celebrities, including his partner Swift. The “Blank Space” singer expressed her approval of Kelce’s interview by dropping a like on its post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce&rsquo;s wild GQ photoshoot (Image Credit: GQ/IG)
Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot (Image Credit: GQ/IG)

In the interview, the tight end shared an interesting detail about how their romance indeed sparked in the first place.

Ad
"When I say it was so organic,” Kelce said. “We fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off.”
Ad

Travis Kelce’s dad Ed shares honest reaction to Taylor Swift’s debut on ‘New Heights’ podcast

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce announced Taylor Swift's guest appearance on their “New Heights” podcast. Interestingly, it came as a surprise to the Chiefs' tight end’s father, Ed Kelce.

On Tuesday, Ed was interviewed by “Today,” during which he revealed being unaware of his sons’ interest in bringing the “All Too Well” singer to their podcast.

Ad
"I knew nothing about this announcement," he said. "I knew at some point the boys wanted to get her on the podcast, I didn't know when it was coming up, though.”

The podcast episode is all set to air on Wednesday; however, a snippet of it was previously shared by Jason and Travis on Instagram. In one of the posts, Jason was spotted giving an energetic introduction of Swift.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications