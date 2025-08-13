Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot as iconic magazine labels Chiefs TE "America's sweetheart"

The GQ magazine released an interview with Travis Kelce on Tuesday, which uncovered multiple aspects of his life, including his relationship with Taylor Swift. The magazine also shared a joint Instagram post with Kelce later, attached with a cover picture of its September issue.The cover featured a picture of Kelce enjoying flyboarding, along with a layover text in which the magazine labeled the Chiefs tight end as “America’s Sweetheart.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post was loved by many fans and celebrities, including his partner Swift. The “Blank Space” singer expressed her approval of Kelce’s interview by dropping a like on its post.Taylor Swift likes Travis Kelce’s wild GQ photoshoot (Image Credit: GQ/IG)In the interview, the tight end shared an interesting detail about how their romance indeed sparked in the first place.&quot;When I say it was so organic,” Kelce said. “We fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off.”Travis Kelce’s dad Ed shares honest reaction to Taylor Swift’s debut on ‘New Heights’ podcastEarlier this week, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce announced Taylor Swift's guest appearance on their “New Heights” podcast. Interestingly, it came as a surprise to the Chiefs' tight end’s father, Ed Kelce.On Tuesday, Ed was interviewed by “Today,” during which he revealed being unaware of his sons’ interest in bringing the “All Too Well” singer to their podcast.&quot;I knew nothing about this announcement,&quot; he said. &quot;I knew at some point the boys wanted to get her on the podcast, I didn't know when it was coming up, though.”The podcast episode is all set to air on Wednesday; however, a snippet of it was previously shared by Jason and Travis on Instagram. In one of the posts, Jason was spotted giving an energetic introduction of Swift.