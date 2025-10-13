  • home icon
  • "Taylor Swift replaced Brittany Mahomes with Caitlin Clark": NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's fiancée bringing WNBA star for Chiefs game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:53 GMT
Taylor Swift finally showed up for the 2025 NFL season, but she was not alone. On Sunday, the multi-platinum pop superstar and fiancee of star tight end Travis Kelce was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

She also brought Indiana Fever (and noted Chiefs fan) Caitlin Cark with her, and the two were seen chatting with Kelce's father Ed in the suite:

And there was much gushing from fans:

"Oh I know Caitlyn is freaking outttt she’s a huge swiftie," one wondered.
"CHIEFS BY A TRILLION TONIGHT!!!!!" another gushed.
"They should stop showing her while the game is on," another digressed.

The appearance marked Swift's first at an NFL game since she and Kelce announced their engagement in August. Since then, she has been busy promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl.

