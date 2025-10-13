"Taylor Swift replaced Brittany Mahomes with Caitlin Clark": NFL fans react to Travis Kelce's fiancée bringing WNBA star for Chiefs game

Taylor Swift finally showed up for the 2025 NFL season, but she was not alone. On Sunday, the multi-platinum pop superstar and fiancee of star tight end Travis Kelce was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.She also brought Indiana Fever (and noted Chiefs fan) Caitlin Cark with her, and the two were seen chatting with Kelce's father Ed in the suite:And there was much gushing from fans:thereal @blackownedsmLINKTaylor Swift replaced Brittany Mahomes with Caitlin Clark #ChiefsKingdom #lionsvschiefsbigdickvis @bigDickvisLINK@NBCSports @SNFonNBC And we are wondering why the referees are doing their best to make the chiefs win 😂😂Eren⸆⸉ 💋 @erenfromtargetsLINK@PopCrave @bratcharlixcx saved the game&quot;Oh I know Caitlyn is freaking outttt she’s a huge swiftie,&quot; one wondered.&quot;CHIEFS BY A TRILLION TONIGHT!!!!!&quot; another gushed.&quot;They should stop showing her while the game is on,&quot; another digressed.The appearance marked Swift's first at an NFL game since she and Kelce announced their engagement in August. Since then, she has been busy promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl.