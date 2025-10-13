WATCH: Taylor Swift makes NFL debut as Travis Kelce's fiancée with Caitlin Clark for Chiefs-Lions SNF

Travis Kelce's fiancee, Taylor Swift, made her first NFL appearance on Sunday after getting engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs star. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker was present at Arrowhead Stadium to support her beau and his team during their showdown against the Detroit Lions.In a clip shared on social media, we see Taylor Swift enjoying the Week 6 game from the sidelines. She was seen giving Travis Kelce's dad, Ed, a hug before greeting WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who was also in attendance.Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating back in 2023. She has attended several games of the Chiefs over the past two seasons to showcase her support for the three-time Super Bowl champion.This year in August, the veteran tight end decided to pop the question and ask for Swift's hand in marriage. He proposed to her at a Garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. The 'Blank Space' hitmaker then shared a post on Instagram announcing their engagement while tagging her fiancee.This post included snippets from the proposal. Swift accompanied the post with a caption that read:&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn October 3, Swift also released her 12th studio album called 'The Life of a Showgirl.' She had announced this new project while appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast called 'The New Heights Show' in August.