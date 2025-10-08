  • home icon
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift played him "stripped-down" versions of songs before her new album "The Life of a Showgirl's" release

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 08, 2025 14:33 GMT
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift played him &ldquo;stripped-down&rdquo; versions of songs before her new album &quot;Life of Showgirl
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift played him "stripped-down" versions of songs before her new album "The Life of a Showgirl's" release

Travis Kelce gave fans a rare peek into Taylor Swift’s creative process. He revealed to his brother, Jason, that he was one of the first to hear early versions of "The Life of a Showgirl" songs.

Jason asked if he heard the songs before they were fully mixed or "stripped down version before the final product."

“Oh yeah, 100%,” Travis said on Wednesday, via the "New Heights" podcast

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also explained how hearing the rough cuts made him enjoy the final versions more.

“That stuff makes you really appreciate the whole, like, mastering of the sounds, and like hearing like the first version versus like the final version," Travis said.
Travis' favorite song from the album is “Opalite.” He revealed it during the Aug. 27 episode of their podcast.

“I think "Opalite"might be my favorite, though," Travis said. "At least right now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself.”

He added that he listens to the album daily and loves how poetic and fun it is.

Travis was born on Oct. 5 1989, which makes his birthstone opal. Swift discussed it during her Capital FM interview on Friday.

“Travis' birthstone is an opal," Swift said. "So I've always fixated on that, I've always loved that stone. It was kind of a cool metaphor that, like, it's a man-man opal. And happiness can also be man-made, too. So that's kind of what this song is about, is kind of the juxtaposition of those two."
The couple got engaged on Aug. 26 after two years of dating, and announced the news via a joint Instagram post.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s risqué new song “Wood” rumored to be about him

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could not stop laughing when Taylor Swift’s song, “Wood,” came up on his "New Heights" podcast.

His brother, Jason, teased him about it.

“How do you feel about "Wood?" Jason said on Wednesday. "Let’s ask this. How do you feel about "Wood?”

Travis just leaned back and laughed hard.

“Jason is so good at asking Travis the questions everyone wood want to know," the "New Heights" podcast's Instagram post read.
Swift talked about the song on Monday while promoting her "The Life of a Showgirl" album.

“She (Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift) thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” Taylor said, via People. "That’s the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.
“You see in that song what you want to see in that song.”

"The Life of a Showgirl" was released on Friday. It is her 12th studio album and features 12 tracks.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

