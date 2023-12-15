Taylor Swift's $1200 vintage Chiefs apparel order led to fraud scare for Kansas City store: Report

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has also led to her popularity helping local businesses in Kansas City.

However, her bulk orders were also a slight fraud scare for one Kansas City shop owner. Chris Harrington, who owns Westside Storey in Kansas City, ended up speaking to Business Insider about the same.

Apparently, Swift's bulk order totaled up to $1,200, sparking doubts in their minds about a possible fraud.

"It was a larger dollar amount than we typically get, and there was a medium alert on it, so our online manager did some digging," Harrington said.

Their team connected the purchase to Swift, who ordered multiple vintage Chiefs jackets ahead of the team's game.

Later, of course, their jackets (and store) went viral the moment Swift started wearing them to the game:

"I started getting text messages — I had told some friends previously about the order — and they were going crazy. And then my girlfriend came running downstairs 30 seconds later, and I was like, 'It's happening. She's wearing it. This is amazing.'"

Considering Taylor Swift's massive impact, Harrington revealed that they got hundreds of orders in 48 hours, even though the Chiefs were the ones who lost. He even highlighted the Swift effect, stating that they got 100 times more engagement despite the loss.

Taylor Swift has helped multiple local businesses in Kansas City

In an earlier report, Business Insider had put together varying accounts of KC owners, who detailed the vast impact of Taylor Swift after she started dating Kelce. Apparently, Swifties have shown some interest in Kelce's merch.

Speaking to BI, another store named Folmsbee revealed:

"We've seen people kind of trying to copy her style and coming in and finding the best vintage sweatshirt that looks just like hers and wearing those to the games, which is fun."

The impact is also connected to her Eras Tour, which reportedly made Swift a billionaire in 2023. As the tour continues, one can only expect an uptake in Swift's impact across the globe.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

Furthermore, Insider also stated that Swift's tour made a direct $47.8 million impact on Kansas City alone. Swift was most recently at the Chiefs' 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans are already speculating about her appearance in Massachusetts, where the Chiefs and Travis Kelce will face the New England Patriots.