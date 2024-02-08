Taylor Swift's $350,000,000 impact could coax NFL to pay for Super Bowl flight from Japan, claims Bengals icon

Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL is hard to miss. Dating Travis Kelce since the beginning of the 2023 season, Swift's appearance at Kansas City Chiefs games has further enhanced the already-famous league's popularity.

Not only are more people interested in the game, but Swifties eagerly tune in to watch their favorite star in the VIP box.

However, with her concert dates somewhat clashing with the Super Bowl on February 11, her presence at the event remains unconfirmed.

While on “Boomer and Gio” on WFAN, Cincinnati Bengals icon Boomer Esiason detailed Swift's impact, saying:

"You gotta know that her people are in touch with the NFL,” Esiason said. “And her people are probably saying, ‘If you want her at the game, you gotta pay for the jet coming back from Tokyo — and she needs her own suite.’".

The retired NFL star mentioned that it's all business, suggesting that the NFL could pay for her expenses and subsequently ask for her to be photographed and captured as she entered the stadium and so on.

Esiason referred to Swift as 'powerful', pointing out her massive $350 million impact on the Kansas City Chiefs alone.

"She is so powerful, so consuming and the metrics show you how successful the NFL has been with her being a part of it, and they can break down what they believe is her financial impact on the NFL and that number is close to $350 million in the short time she’s been around".

Taylor Swift has earned the Chiefs, NFL a massive brand value

With a net worth of $1.1 billion, Taylor Swift is easily one of the most influential people in the world right now. Her career is at its peak at the moment, with the popstar having hundreds of thousands of fans (if not more) across the world.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game

Swifties have begun to tune in to the NFL, even investing in merch and so on related to the Chiefs.

Everyone pushing Swift's content has earned a lot from digital, TV, radio and social media. This includes mentioning Swift's name, which began with her first appearance for a game in September 2023.

Online and digital content has also helped, further boosting the team's value and reach. As per Apex Marketing Group, Taylor Swift has helped generate a brand value of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL.