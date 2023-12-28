Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is going strong. The singer-songwriter was yet again in the stands supporting her boyfriend during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

Swift was spotted sporting T-shaped earrings and a Christmas hat bearing the number 87, both tributes to Kelce.

While Swift went all-out in her support for Kelce with her outfit, Kelce was spotted sporting something less family-friendly. During the Chiefs' Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, the veteran tight end was pictured with a reddish spot on his neck. Some fans have alleged that it was a hickey.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the crew discussed the viral photo featuring Kelce and his alleged hickey. McAfee said:

“It did look like he had a hickey right there on his neck. That made me think him and Taylor are just having fun, sucking necks.”

Co-host Connor Campbell hilariously responded:

“Getting his pulse sucked on. It’s where his pulse is, He is getting his pulse sucked on, what’s wrong with that?”

Campbell's comment made the whole crew in the studio burst into laughter.

Taylor Swift curse: Travis Kelce and Chiefs' dwindling form

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift's appearances at Chiefs' games were doing wonders for the team. In the first eight weeks of the season, she attended four games. The Chiefs went 4-0 when the singer-songwriter was in the stands and 2-2 in the remaining four outings.

However, her last four trips to watch the Chiefs play haven't been as enjoyable. She saw Travis Kelce and the team lose in person for the first time during their 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Her next appearance in the stands was during the Chiefs' loss at home to the Buffalo Bills. In that game, Travis Kelce's ingenious touchdown lateral to Kadarius Toney was negated by a penalty.

The Chiefs suspended the skid with a win over the Patriots at Foxborough but were immediately pegged back with another home loss on Christmas Day to the Raiders. After starting 4-0, the Chiefs are 1-3 in their last four games with Swift in attendance.

Kelce's form has also dipped in that span. In the Chiefs' last eight games, the veteran tight end has caught only one touchdown pass and averaged only 59 passing yards. Kansas City's surprising dip in form has some fans blaming Taylor Swift. However, the singer-songwriter's presence in the stands has no bearing on their performance.