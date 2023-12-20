Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday last week and her celebration continued throughout the weekend. The singer, her dad, Scott Swift, and friends enjoyed a six-tier birthday cake. But they couldn't finish the cake, and her dad decided to share it with others.

A TikTok video of Scott Swift bringing the cake to the adjacent suite at Gillette Stadium quickly made its way around social media. The video, taken by Shannen Moen, shows Scott walking in to put the cake on the table. Later, he pointed through the glass partition to her daughter, who smiled back.

"Mr. Swift sharing Taylor's birthday cake. We love you."

On the TikTok post, fans reacted to the video of Scott Swift sharing the birthday cake. Many called the singer's father 'wholesome' and 'kind.' Some even said they see where Taylor Swift's generosity and kindness are inherited.

Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swifts 'amazing' after Gillette Stadium cheers

When Kanas City Chiefs were on the road this past week, Gillette Stadium showed the singer seated with her dad, Brittany Mahomes and friends. The stadium cheered and applauded the hit singer despite her being there to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce said he was amazed by the reception and credited Swift.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors.”

“It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen,” Kelce added.