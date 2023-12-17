Taylor Swift has become a regular attendee at Travis Kelce's weekly NFL games. The singer first showed up at the Arrowhead Stadium in September, first in line to support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift has continued to cheer on Kelce's plays, including his end zone fumble. The tight end dropped a touchdown and was pushed towards the end, causing an uproar throughout the stadium.

Taylor Swift seemed to be looking for a pass interference call, visibly unhappy that Kelce was pushed to the ground.

Swift was quick to her feet, hurling an expletive as she witnesses the play.

"What the f**k"

Flying in hours before the Chiefs' clash against the New England Patriots, Swift was seen in a grey Chiefs sweatshirt and a beanie as she enjoyed her time in the VIP box.

Her father Scott and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes were also present in the box with her. Though Swift is usually animated while watching the game, fans were quick to reshare the clip of Swift cursing as Kelce was pushed and dropped the catch.

NFL fans blame Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce's fumble

During most plays, Kelce is a trusted TE for Patrick Mahomes, barely missing as the two continue to bring in wins. However, he ended up missing a TD, while also falling down after some contact with New England Patriots' Myles Bryant on another play.

Swift, trying to ask for a flag while upset, was blamed for Travis' misstep by some fans.

"Bro trying to show off," one user wrote.

Many were amused at Swift's reaction, realizing that it took the Blank Space singer months to turn into a seasoned football fan.

Furthermore, Chiefs fans remained frustrated at the team's play, hoping for a better performance as the playoffs near. Kelce is leading the team with 896 yards and five touchdowns, with Rashee Rice (WR) coming in second with 663 yards and six touchdowns.

Hoping to correct their mistakes with every passing game, one will have to see how the rest of their regular season pans out.

With multiple games remaining, one can expect Taylor Swift to attend more games leading up to the Super Bowl in February 2024.